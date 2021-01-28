Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/01/2021)

Published on: 28 January 2021
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing Qualcomm’s appeal regarding request for information in abuse of dominance investigation, and (ii) the Commission's decision to prolong and further expand the Temporary Framework to support economy in context of coronavirus. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

