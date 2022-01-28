LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (27/12/2021)

Published on: 28 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear Meta’s (formerly Facebook) acquisition of Kustomer, following a phase II investigaiton. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

