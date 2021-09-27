LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (27/09/2021)

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (27/09/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest decisions under the EUMR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More