Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (30/04/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (30/04/2021)
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (30/04/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework and under the EUMR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More