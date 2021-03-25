EU Competition law—daily round-up (25/03/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice’s which dismissed the appeals of Lundbeck and other generic manufacturers, thereby confirming that pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU, and (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which dismissed the abuse of dominance appeals commenced by Deutsche Telekom and Slovak Telekom. or to read the full analysis.