EU Competition law—daily round-up (25/03/2021)

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice’s which dismissed the appeals of Lundbeck and other generic manufacturers, thereby confirming that pay-for-delay agreements are object infringements of Article 101 TFEU, and (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which dismissed the abuse of dominance appeals commenced by Deutsche Telekom and Slovak Telekom. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

