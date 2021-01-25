EU Competition law—daily round-up (25/01/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) published of a notice to stakeholders on the effect of Brexit on the application of EU State aid rules, and (ii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic.
