EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/09/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dimissing Prysmian’s power cables cartel appeal, (ii) an opinion from Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona concluding that Poste Italiane’s processing of tax payments does not amount to a SGEI and (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice concerning the compatibility of German national legislation on SMEs with the GBER.
