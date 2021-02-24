Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/02/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/02/2021)
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/02/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the General Court in which it ruled that bondholders have standing to challenge a Commission decision regarding the recapitalisation of an Italian bank. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More