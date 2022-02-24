LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/01/2022)

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the AG’s opinion regarding a national reference seeking clarification on the scope of the Commission’s truck cartel decision, (2) the AG’s opinion concerning a State aid case on Danish discounts for businesses’ waste water, and (3) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear the Cargotec/Konecranes merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

