EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/07/2021)

Published on: 23 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s (i) adaption of an extension of the scope the General Block Exemption, (ii) a new Notice on the enforcement of State aid rules by national court, and (iii) decision to open an in-depth State aid investigation into financing of Post Danmark’s universal service obligation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

