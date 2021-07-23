EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/07/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s (i) adaption of an extension of the scope the General Block Exemption, (ii) a new Notice on the enforcement of State aid rules by national court, and (iii) decision to open an in-depth State aid investigation into financing of Post Danmark’s universal service obligation.
