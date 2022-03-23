LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/03/2022)

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission's decision to adopt a Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

