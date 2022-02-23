LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/02/2022)

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the General Court dismissing UPS and ASL Aviation’s damages claim against the Commission’s decision to prohibit the United Parcel Services/TNT Express NV merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

