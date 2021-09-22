LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU Competition law—daily round-up (22/09/2021)

Published on: 22 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the General Court partially dismissing Altice’s appeal against the Commission’s decision to impose fines for implementing its acquisition of PT Portugal prior to notifying the transaction and receiving clearance from the Commission. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

