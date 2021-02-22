EU Competition law—daily round-up (22/02/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commission has issued three decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework approving:
modification of a Spanish ‘umbrella' scheme to support the economy in context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, extending it to support the uncovered fixed costs of companies—see further, Midday Express
a Greek scheme (worth €500m) to support SMEs affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express
a Belgian scheme (worth €149m) to support the uncovered fixed costs of companies in Flanders affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express
NOTE—For a summary of Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in relation to antitrust investigations, exceptions/exemptions and State aid investigations, see further Coronavirus (COVID-19)—global behavioural, exemptions and State aid case tracker
The Commission cleared the acquisition of the Apleona Group by PAI Partners SAS (M.10115) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express
The Commission cleared the acquisition of Glenigan by TA Associates and the SSCP Funds (M.10128) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express
The Commission cleared the joint takeover of Market Pay by Carrefour and Anacap (M.10064) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express
The Commission received the notification in Schwarz Group/Suez Waste Management Companies (M.10047) (normal merger procedure)
The Commission received the notification in The Goldman Sachs Group/Warburg Pincus/Good Host Spaces (M.10161) (simplified merger procedure)
NOTE—For all live merger investigations before the Commission, see further, EU mergers—ongoing cases tracker
The application was published in Case C- 693/20 P Intermarché Casino Achats v Commission, an appeal against the General Court’s judgment in Case T- 254/17 partially annulling the Commission’s decisions in AT.40466 and AT.40467 which authorised dawn raids in relation to suspected information sharing between companies active in the supply of hygiene and cleaning products—see further, application
The application was published in Case C- 690/20 P Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and AMC v Commission, an appeal against the General Court’s judgment in Cases T- 249/17 which largely upheld the Commission’s decision to carry out dawn raids as part of its probe into the grocery retail sector—see further, application
NOTE—For all live antitrust appeals before the Court of Justice, see further, Court of Justice appeals—ongoing cases tracker
NOTE—For all live antitrust appeals before the General Court, see further, General Court appeals—ongoing cases tracker
The Commission approved a German scheme (worth €30m) to compensate farmers in Bavaria for costs related to implementation of Water Framework Directive—see further, Midday Express
The application was published in Case T- 769/20 Ryanair v Commission, an appeal against the Commission’s decision in State aid Case SA.57586—State aid in the form of a share capital increase and a subsidised interest loan to Nordica Aviation Group AS—see further, application
The General Court issued an order in Case T- 92/20 Fryč v Commission, an appeal seeking compensation for alleged harm suffered as a result of the Commission’s decision to adopt the 2008 General Block Exemption Regulation on State aid—see further, application
NOTE—For all live State aid decisions and live formal State aid investigations, see further, EU State aid decisions—ongoing cases tracker.
NOTE—For all live State aid matters before the General Court, see further, General Court State aid appeals—ongoing cases tracker
For dates of upcoming EU competition developments, see further, EU Competition calendar
