EU Competition law—daily round-up (22/02/2021)

a Belgian scheme (worth €149m) to support the uncovered fixed costs of companies in Flanders affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express

a Greek scheme (worth €500m) to support SMEs affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express

modification of a Spanish ‘umbrella' scheme to support the economy in context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, extending it to support the uncovered fixed costs of companies—see further, Midday Express

The Commission has issued three decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework approving:

The Commission received the notification in The Goldman Sachs Group/Warburg Pincus/Good Host Spaces (M.10161) (simplified merger procedure)

The Commission cleared the joint takeover of Market Pay by Carrefour and Anacap (M.10064) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

The Commission cleared the acquisition of Glenigan by TA Associates and the SSCP Funds (M.10128) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

The Commission cleared the acquisition of the Apleona Group by PAI Partners SAS (M.10115) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

Antitrust

• The application was published in Case C- 693/20 P Intermarché Casino Achats v Commission, an appeal against the General Court’s judgment in Case T- 254/17 partially annulling the Commission’s decisions in AT.40466 and AT.40467 which authorised dawn raids in relation to suspected information sharing between companies active in the supply of hygiene and cleaning products—see further, application • The application was published in Case C- 690/20 P Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and AMC v Commission, an appeal against the General Court’s judgment in Cases T- 249/17 which largely upheld the Commission’s decision to carry out dawn raids as part of its probe into the grocery retail sector—see further, application

