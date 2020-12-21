EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/12/2020)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear the Peugeot/Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merger after a phase II investigation, (ii) the Commission’s decision to refer Aon plc’s acquisition of Willis Towers Watson for a phase II investigation; (iii) various new initiatives put forward by the Commission to further facilitate implementation of recovery and coronavirus support measures and (iv) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or to read the full analysis.