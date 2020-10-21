Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/10/2020)

Published on: 21 October 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice in relation to a national reference from France seeking clarification as to whether a waste recovery scheme constituted State aid, and (ii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

