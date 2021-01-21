Sign-in Help
Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/01/2021)

Published on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Mergers

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the Court of Justice which confirms that national courts cannot interpret national competition law in a way that creates a ‘systemic risk’ to antitrust enforcement, and (ii) an opinion from Advocate General Pitruzzella recommending that the Court of Justice dismiss appeals over Spanish tax breaks for foreign acquisitions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

