EU Competition law—daily round-up (20/05/2021)

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to fine three investment banks €371m for participating in a European Governments Bonds trading cartel. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

