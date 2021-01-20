Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (20/01/2021)

Published on: 20 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Mergers

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing the Commission's appeal regarding interest payments on a cartel fine, and (ii) the Commission's decision to fine Valve and five publishers of PC video games €7.8m for geo-blocking practices.

