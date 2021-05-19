menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (19/05/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (19/05/2021)
Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (19/05/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) two judgments which upheld appeals by Ryanair challenging Commission decisions approving the grant of State aid by Netherlands to KLM and by Portugal to TAP in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (ii) a further judgment from the General Court dismissing Ryanair’s appeal against a Commission decision approving a Spanish recapitalisation fund for strategic companies in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More