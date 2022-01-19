LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (19/01/2021)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the General Court’s judgment dismissing an appeal against re-adopted decision that tax on admission fees in Greek casinos is not State aid, and (2) the General Court’s judgment awarding Deutsche Telekom compensation for harm suffered due to the Commission’s refusal to pay it default interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

