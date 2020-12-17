EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/12/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, (ii) the Commission’s re-adopted fine on CCPL for its participation in retail food packaging cartels, (iii) a Court of Justice judgment confirming that a Polish scheme to compensate PP for a USO from 2013 until 2015 constitutes lawful State aid and (iv) an Advocate General opinion suggesting that a Sicilian law granting compensation for animals slaughtered due to infectious diseases may be exempt from State aid.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements
When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction
This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a
The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.