EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/12/2020)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, (ii) the Commission’s re-adopted fine on CCPL for its participation in retail food packaging cartels, (iii) a Court of Justice judgment confirming that a Polish scheme to compensate PP for a USO from 2013 until 2015 constitutes lawful State aid and (iv) an Advocate General opinion suggesting that a Sicilian law granting compensation for animals slaughtered due to infectious diseases may be exempt from State aid. or to read the full analysis.