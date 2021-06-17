menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/06/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/06/2021)
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/06/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More