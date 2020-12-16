Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/12/2020)

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the General Court which confirms the anticompetitive object of Skating Union’s eligibility rules, (ii) a judgment from the General Court dismissing Fakro’s appeal regarding a Commission decision which rejected further investigation of an alleged abuse of dominance complaint against Velux and (iii) a judgment from the General Court rejecting American Airlines’ appeal over the Commission’s decision to grant grandfathering rights to Delta Air Lines. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

