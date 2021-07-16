menu-search
EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/07/2021)

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decisions to (i) re-approve €1.2bn rescue aid to TAP, and (ii) open an investigation to assess whether the restructuring aid Portugal plans to grant TAP is in line with the EU’s State aid rules on aid granted to companies in difficulty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

