EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/07/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the Commission’s launch of a sector inquiry into the ‘Internet of Things’, (ii) the Court of Justice’s judgment which dismissed Nexans’ power cables cartel appeal, (iii) Advocate General Pitruzzella’s opinion which suggests that a copyright management company’s tariffs for music festival organisers are not abusive per se and (iv) Advocate General Kokott’s opinion which recommends dismissing an appeal against the General Court’s judgment regarding capital injections granted to an Italian airport ground handler.
