Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/06/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/06/2020)
Published on: 16 June 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (16/06/2020)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

EU competition law developments for 16/06/2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of