Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/09/2022)

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Court of Justice’s judgment that Gibraltar is not precluded from applying its domestic tax set-off laws in the recovery of unlawful State aid or take a trial to read the full analysis.

