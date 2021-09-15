EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/09/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (1) a judgment from the General Court dismissing an appeal against the Commission's decision concerning State aid granted to French offshore windfarms; and (2) a judgment from the General Court ruling that there is no longer a need to adjudicate on aid approved by the Commission relating to Italian plans to prolong two motor concessions and impose a cap on their tolls.