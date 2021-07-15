menu-search
EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/07/2021)

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice which dismissed an appeal against the General Court’s judgment of the Commission’s decision approving aid to Frankfurth Hahn airport and Ryanair, (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice on a national reference from a Spanish court regarding which courts have jurisdiction over actions for damages. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

