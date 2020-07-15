Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/07/2020)

Published on: 15 July 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/07/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the General Court’s judgment which annulled the Commission’s decision that Ireland granted Apple €13bn of unlawful State aid, and (ii) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

