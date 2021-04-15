Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/04/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/04/2021)
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/04/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal in relation to the retail food packaging trays cartel, and (ii) an opinion from AG Pitruzella suggesting that a national court can order a subsidiary company to pay damages for harm caused by the anti-competitive conduct of its parent company. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More