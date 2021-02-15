Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/02/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/02/2021)
Published on: 15 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (15/02/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Antitrust

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More