EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/12/2020)

Published on: 14 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the publication of a report on the implementation of the Damages Directive, (ii) the Commission’s approval of the creation of a €25bn Pan-European Guarantee Fund managed by the EIB to support companies affected by the coronavirus, and (iii) latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

