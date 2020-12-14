EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/12/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the publication of a report on the implementation of the Damages Directive, (ii) the Commission’s approval of the creation of a €25bn Pan-European Guarantee Fund managed by the EIB to support companies affected by the coronavirus, and (iii) latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic.
