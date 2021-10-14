LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/10/2021)

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/10/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest decisions under the EUMR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More