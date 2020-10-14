Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/10/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/10/2020)
Published on: 14 October 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/10/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) publication of Regulation 2020/1474 prolonging and amending the SGEI de minimis Regulation in the OJ, and (ii) latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the