menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/07/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/07/2021)
Published on: 14 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/07/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the General Court which dismissed an action against the Commission’s decision to open an in-depth investigation regarding tax rulings granted in favour to Nike and Converse by the Netherlands tax administration, and (ii) a judgment from the General Court which confirmed that aid granted to Austrian Airlines to compensate it for damages suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic was compatible with the internal market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More