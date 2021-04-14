EU Competition law—daily round-up (14/04/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) three judgments from the General Court dismissing three COVID-19 State aid challenges made by Ryanair, (ii) a judgment from the General Court dismissing an appeal against the approval of German support for social assistance missions, and (iii) a judgment from the General Court upholding an appeal against the Commission’s decision to approve certain support for renewable energy in Lithuania. or to read the full analysis.