Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (13/03/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (13/03/2020)
Published on: 13 March 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (13/03/2020)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Commission approves Danish aid compensation scheme for cancellation of large public events due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak
  • Other developments
  • EU competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

Other EU competition law developments for 13/03/2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,