EU Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to conditionally clear LSE Group’s acquisition of Refinitive Business after a phase II investigation, and (ii) a judgment from the General Court which dismissed an appeal regarding French aid for vocational training.
