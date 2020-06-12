Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/06/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/06/2020)
Published on: 12 June 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/06/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

EU competition law developments for 12/06/2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law