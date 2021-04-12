Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (12/04/2021)

Published on: 12 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to refer Kingspan Group plc/Trimo to phase II. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

