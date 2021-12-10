LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/12/2021)

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to fine Abengoa SA €20m for participating in a cartel concerning the wholesale price formation mechanism in the European ethanol market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

