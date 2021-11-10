EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/11/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the General Court’s judgment in which largely upheld the Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, and upheld the Commission’s fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google for abuse of dominance by positioning and displaying its own comparison shopping service, more favourably in its general search result pages compared to rival comparison shopping services.
