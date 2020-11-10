Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/11/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/11/2020)
Published on: 10 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/11/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to issue an SO to Amazon for alleged breach of Article 102 TFEU by distorting competition in online retail markets, and (ii) the Commission’s decision to launch a second antitrust investigation into Amazon practices regarding its ‘buy box’ and Prime label. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on