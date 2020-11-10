EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/11/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to issue an SO to Amazon for alleged breach of Article 102 TFEU by distorting competition in online retail markets, and (ii) the Commission’s decision to launch a second antitrust investigation into Amazon practices regarding its ‘buy box’ and Prime label.
