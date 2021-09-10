EU Competition law—daily round-up (10/09/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to approve Greek measures to increase access to electricity for PCC’s competitors, (ii) the Commission’s decision finding that two State loans granted to Alitalia were unlawful State aid and must be recovered, (iii) the Commission’s decision finding that new air carrier ITA is not Alitalia’s economic successor and Italy’s capital injections into ITA do not constitute State aid, and (iv) the Commission’s decision finding one capital injection from PostNord to PostDanmark does not constitute State aid, and Denmark and Sweden must recover €66m of unlawful aid from PostNord in relation to two other capital injections from Denmark and Sweden to PostNord, or to read the full analysis.