EU Competition law—daily round-up (09/09/2020)

Published on: 09 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Advocate General’s opinion recommending dismissal of certain arguments in Deutsche Telekom and Slovak Telekom abuse of dominance appeals, (ii) the General’s Court’s annulment of a Commission decision permitting aid to Slovak mining company, and (iii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

