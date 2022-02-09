LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (09/02/2022)

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the General Court's judgment upholding an appeal against the Commission's decision to reject an Article 102 TFEU complaint against a Polish State-owned rail freight transport company, and (2) the General Court's judgment dismissing an appeal challenging the Commission's refusal to repay a fine in the heat stabilisers cartel.

