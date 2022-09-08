LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/09/2022)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) AG Pitruzzella’s opinion on preliminary reference from Spain regarding whether agreement can be found to be void for breach of Article 101 TFEU by reference to previous national infringement decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

