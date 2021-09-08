LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/09/2021)

Published on: 08 September 2021
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (1) a judgment from the General Court partially upholding appeal against the Commission’s decision concerning compensation granted by Lithuania to LITGAS relating to the LGN terminal in Klaipėda; and (2) a judgment from the General Court dismissing an appeal against the Commission’s decision to open an in-depth State aiinvestigationon into Spain’s support for coal power plants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

